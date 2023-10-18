Ensure clean drinking water in educational institutions: Coimbatore health department 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore district health department has directed all educational institutions to clean drinking water sumps and tanks on their campuses and submit a compliance report within 15 days.

The circular has been issued after over 50 students of a private college on Avinashi Road fell ill on Friday allegedly after drinking water from the institution. The majority of them have been discharged and 15 students are still under treatment. They will be discharged in a couple of days, sources said.

Further, people have been advised to drink boiled water in view of the seasonal flu and northeast monsoon forecast. Deputy Director of Health Service Dr P Aruna said, “We have advised all institutions to clean overhead water tanks, water sumps, and other water storage facilities and send a report. They have also been instructed to clean water dispensers, RO plants, and water purifiers.A circular has been sent to over 2,000 educational institutions directing them to submit a report in 15 days.”

Aruna said the health department will inspect institutions for hygiene and cleanliness of drinking water facilities. Additionally, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has started checking pipelines for leakages and water contamination.

