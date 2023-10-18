Government creating hurdles for film industry: AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has charged the government of being autocratic and not allowing the film industry to to function independently, while NTK leader Seeman accused the DMK government of posing problems for the movie Leo, as Vijay is allegedly about to enter politics. However, Law Minister S Regupathy said the DMK government has been extending all assistance to the film industry and never subjected the industry to any problems.

AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said that the film industry has not been allowed to function independently after the DMK came into power as Red Giant Movies has been demanding the publishing rights of most of the movies and whoever refuses, faces hurdles during release. Jayakumar said film industry personalities should raise their voice against issues they face under the DMK regime.

Meanwhile, Seeman asked whether the movie Jailer faced problems as being faced by Leo. “Leo faces unprecedented hurdles because actor Vijay is about to enter politics. Actor Vijay has been subjected to pressure from the beginning.”

Regarding issues with the release, minister Regupathy said the DMK government has friendly relations with the film industry and Chief Minister MK Stalin would never earn their wrath. “This government has not done anything to freeze the film industry. On the other hand, we have been encouraging the industry through various measures. No other government has made so much effort to release low-budget films. The Tamil film industry is doing well today due to the assistance extended by the DMK government.”

The minister added the Tamil Nadu government did not bar five special shows for new movies.

