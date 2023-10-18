Guidance wins UN award for investments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion under the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce received the prestigious ‘United Nations Promotion Award 2023 For Excellence in Scaling Up Energy Transition Investments at the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

V Vishnu, managing director and chief executive officer, of Guidance, received the UN award from Rebeca Grynspan, director general, of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Monday. The biennial World Investment Forum, organised since 2008, monitors the mainstreaming of sustainable development goals by investment promotion agencies and conducts regular surveys.

Based on UNCTAD’s research and survey, this year’s edition of the UN Investment Promotion Awards recognises the work of investment promotion agency’s in attracting investment for climate action, with consideration of innovative approaches to investment promotion, finance, and partnerships.

In the citation, the UN said Guidance got the award for “facilitating the first solar investment project with a fully vertical integrated photovoltaic thin film solar module manufacturing facility, notably through green incentives and higher training incentives for women. This project will facilitate access to low-cost solar panels and contribute to more sustainable cities in India.”

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, “The UN award is another feather in the cap of Team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting investments from global companies in all sectors..”

