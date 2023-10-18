Home States Tamil Nadu

Guidance wins UN award for investments

The biennial World Investment Forum, organised since 2008, monitors the mainstreaming of sustainable development goals by investment promotion agencies and conducts regular surveys.

The award for excellence in scaling up energy transition investments was presented at the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Guidance, the nodal agency for investment promotion under the Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce received the prestigious ‘United  Nations Promotion Award 2023 For Excellence in Scaling Up Energy  Transition Investments at the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 

Based on UNCTAD’s research and survey, this year’s edition of the UN Investment Promotion Awards recognises the work of investment promotion agency’s in attracting investment for climate action, with consideration of innovative approaches to investment promotion, finance,  and partnerships.

In the citation, the UN said Guidance got the award for “facilitating the first solar investment project with a  fully vertical integrated photovoltaic thin film solar module manufacturing facility, notably through green incentives and higher training incentives for women. This project will facilitate access to  low-cost solar panels and contribute to more sustainable cities in  India.”

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, “The UN award is another feather in the cap of Team Guidance, which has played a key role in attracting  investments from global companies in all sectors..”

