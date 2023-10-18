Make it clear AIADMK won’t have ties with BJP: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday directed the party functionaries to make it clear to the people that the party would not join hands with the BJP again and that the functionaries at all levels should work in tandem to win all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Palaniswami underscored these points while addressing the in-charges of 82 party districts after paying floral tributes to the statues of AIADMK founder MGR and former CM J Jayalalithaa on the occasion of the party’s 52nd foundation day.

AIADMK sources said Palaniswami gave clear-cut instructions to the district in charge about what they should do in the coming months. He is said to have informed the functionaries that they could lodge complaints with him personally if there was any interference from district-level office-bearers.

Later, he disbursed Rs 6 lakh each to the families of eight party functionaries who died while returning home after attending the August 20 conference in Madurai. Besides, he also gave Rs 46.5 lakh to 49 party workers who suffered injuries.

Meanwhile, former chief minister O Panneerselvam along with his supporters garlanded the statue of MGR on Anna Salai. Later, addressing the party functionaries and IT Wing office-bearers through Twitter Spaces, Panneerselvam said he would take care of forging a strong alliance headed by the AIADMK. “You please work for the victory of the AIADMK-led alliance in the elections,” he told the office-bearers.

