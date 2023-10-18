No 'Leo' before 9 AM, Vijay fans in Karaikal disappointed

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: With actor Vijay's latest movie 'Leo' scheduled for release on Thursday, fans of the actor across the Delta region are eagerly anticipating an early morning show on the day of its release. The district administration, however, has maintained that there would be no show before 9 AM.

Since Tamil Nadu's restrictions on early morning shows don't apply to Puducherry and Karaikal, Vijay fans in Karaikal as well as neighbouring districts of Nagapattin AM and Mayiladuthurai were pinning their hopes on the union territory.

On Tuesday, Puducherry district collector E Vallavan ruled that shows would be allowed from 7 AM, while his Karaikal counterpart A Kulothungan said that the first show would begin on one screen by 9 AM and the second by 9.15 AM. "There will be no shows before it," Kulothungan said.

There were three movie theatres in Karaikal, of which only one -- LA Cinemas -- is operating with a couple of screens, and Leo is being released in both screens. Bookings for the film began in LA Cinemas earlier this week, and bookings are full for the first four days from October 19. It is learnt that the theatre owner was reluctant to begin screening before 9 AM.

An administrator from LA Cinemas said, "The tickets are already issued for 9 AM shows. Releasing at 7 AM will not help as the movie duration is 2.45 hours long. One also has to take into account the time for parking, and for the audience to settle."

However, fans in Karaikal are still hopeful of a show before 9 AM. Velu, a local Vijay fan and representative of Vijay Makkal Iyakk AM said, "There are hardly any tickets available for the movie. We are hoping for an additional show to meet the fans' expectations." S Maran, a representative of the Nagapattin AM chapter of Vijay Makkal Iyakk AM said, "There are many fans who travel from Nagapattin AM to Karaikal to watch the premiere. It would be beneficial if there were extra shows for fans."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KARAIKAL: With actor Vijay's latest movie 'Leo' scheduled for release on Thursday, fans of the actor across the Delta region are eagerly anticipating an early morning show on the day of its release. The district administration, however, has maintained that there would be no show before 9 AM. Since Tamil Nadu's restrictions on early morning shows don't apply to Puducherry and Karaikal, Vijay fans in Karaikal as well as neighbouring districts of Nagapattin AM and Mayiladuthurai were pinning their hopes on the union territory. On Tuesday, Puducherry district collector E Vallavan ruled that shows would be allowed from 7 AM, while his Karaikal counterpart A Kulothungan said that the first show would begin on one screen by 9 AM and the second by 9.15 AM. "There will be no shows before it," Kulothungan said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There were three movie theatres in Karaikal, of which only one -- LA Cinemas -- is operating with a couple of screens, and Leo is being released in both screens. Bookings for the film began in LA Cinemas earlier this week, and bookings are full for the first four days from October 19. It is learnt that the theatre owner was reluctant to begin screening before 9 AM. An administrator from LA Cinemas said, "The tickets are already issued for 9 AM shows. Releasing at 7 AM will not help as the movie duration is 2.45 hours long. One also has to take into account the time for parking, and for the audience to settle." However, fans in Karaikal are still hopeful of a show before 9 AM. Velu, a local Vijay fan and representative of Vijay Makkal Iyakk AM said, "There are hardly any tickets available for the movie. We are hoping for an additional show to meet the fans' expectations." S Maran, a representative of the Nagapattin AM chapter of Vijay Makkal Iyakk AM said, "There are many fans who travel from Nagapattin AM to Karaikal to watch the premiere. It would be beneficial if there were extra shows for fans." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp