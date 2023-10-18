Only government can allow special show for 'Leo' not us, says Madras HC

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for an early morning special show for screening actor Vijay’s Leo on the opening day saying that the powers to permit such shows are vested with the state.

Justice Anita Sumanth, while hearing a petition filed by Seven Screen Studio, seeking orders to permit a 4 AM show on the opening day and starting the shows at 7 AM on other days, said the court can only direct the state government to reconsider permitting the special show timings.

Pointing out that a G.O. (No 845) permitting special shows to be run from 9 AM to 1.30 AM on the following day was not challenged by the petitioner, the judge said by virtue of that “... nothing more needs to be said in regard to that limb of the prayer which stands rejected.”

The producers of Leo had approached the high court with a plea to allow special shows of 4 AM and 7 AM on October 19 and to start shows from 7 AM between October 20 and 24. Referring to the plea for allowing the show to commence at 7 AM, instead of 9 AM, due to time constraints arising out of 30 30-minute mandatory break between two shows and 20-minute intervals, the judge directed the producers of the film to appear before the home secretary on Tuesday to take a decision on the matter.

The home secretary had issued directions for allowing a special show from October 19 to 24 with a maximum of five shows per day with a condition that the screening shall start only at 9 AM and all shows should end by 1.30 AM.

