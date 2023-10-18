Home States Tamil Nadu

Only government can allow special show for 'Leo' not us, says Madras HC

The producers of 'Leo' had approached the high court with a plea to allow special shows of 4 AM and 7 AM on October 19 and to start shows from 7 AM between October 20 and 24.

Published: 18th October 2023 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2023 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Leo

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 'Leo', starring Vijay.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court on Tuesday refused to grant permission for an early morning special show for screening actor Vijay’s Leo on the opening day saying that the powers to permit such shows are vested with the state.

Justice Anita Sumanth, while hearing a petition filed by Seven Screen Studio, seeking orders to permit a 4 AM show on the opening day and starting the shows at 7 AM on other days, said the court can only direct the state government to reconsider permitting the special show timings.

Pointing out that a G.O. (No 845) permitting special shows to be run from 9 AM to 1.30 AM on the following day was not challenged by the petitioner, the judge said by virtue of that “... nothing more needs to be said in regard to that limb of the prayer which stands rejected.”

The producers of Leo had approached the high court with a plea to allow special shows of 4 AM and 7 AM on October 19 and to start shows from 7 AM between October 20 and 24. Referring to the plea for allowing the show to commence at 7 AM, instead of 9 AM, due to time constraints arising out of 30 30-minute mandatory break between two shows and 20-minute intervals, the judge directed the producers of the film to appear before the home secretary on Tuesday to take a decision on the matter.

The home secretary had issued directions for allowing a special show from October 19 to 24 with a maximum of five shows per day with a condition that the screening shall start only at 9 AM and all shows should end by 1.30 AM.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtVijaytheatreLeo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp