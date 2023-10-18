Outgoing Collector releases 'Thoothukudi District History' book

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Collector Dr K Senthil Raj released the book 'Thoothukudi District History', translation of Tamil book authored by Tamil Chemmal awardee Muthalankurichi Kamarasu, during the general body meeting of the Thoothukudi district literature, art and music society held at Ki Rajanarayanan's memorial in Kovilpatti on Monday.

Collector Senthil Raj handed over the first copy to Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Cho Dharman, and appreciated the team that worked on the book. Additional Collector Thakkare Subam Gnanadev Rao, Sub-Collector Gaurav Kumar, and Kovilpatti RDO Jane Christy Bai were also present on the occasion.



Collector Senthil Raj, who has been transferred as the managing director for SIPCOT department, formed the Thoothukudi district literature, art and music society with district revenue officer, commissioner, sub-collector, CEO, RDO, public relations officer, assistant director of Arts and culture department, district central librarian, writers Cho Dharman and Muthalankurichi Kamarasu as members.



Addressing the gathering, the collector said that several monuments and memorials in the state remain unutilised. This society, he added, has been tasked to keep the memorials vibrant to attract public so that facilities like Veerapandiya Kattabomman, Mahakavi Barathiyar, and monuments of other literary and historical figures will be fully utilised.

"I was able to accomplish a lot for the district in the past three years, only because of the concerted efforts of all department staff, including the press", he said. Recalling the three grand book fairs conducted during his tenure, he credited the success to MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, ministers Geetha Jeevan, and Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and consistent efforts of writers Kamarasu and Dharman.

