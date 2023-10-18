Save MKU urges TN government to issue grants to state-run varsities

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Save Madurai Kamaraj University coalition condemned the state government for failing to take action against those who have allegedly put the university in financial crisis by misappropriating funds and violating norms.



In the press statement, Save MKU Secretary R Murali said that the varsity once had corpus funds of Rs 300 crore. He alleged that corrupt Vice-Chancellors misused these funds adding to the institution's financial viability. The state government is neither punishing the former V-Cs and other officials responsible for putting the MKU in the crisis nor releasing funds in time for the MKU, delaying salaries and pensions every month, he added.



Murali further alleged that most state-run universities are in the same boat, adding that the state government was purposefully delaying release of funds, since it plans to privatise the state-run universities. Murali urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to provide sufficient grants and implement educational projects in time to enhance quality of higher education.

