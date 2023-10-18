Sewage released to Kedilam river, locals demand action

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Residents from Panruti have demanded immediate intervention from the municipal authorities to stop septic tank cleaners from depositing sewage water into the Kedilam River.

The river, originating from Sankarapuram in the Kallakurichi district and flowing through the Cuddalore district, plays a crucial role in elevating groundwater levels in Panruti, Cuddalore, and its neighbouring villages. Popular religious centres, including Thiruvathigai Veerataneshwar temple and Thiruvananthapuram Thevanathan Perumal temple, are situated along the banks of this river.

According to the residents, individuals engaged in septic tank cleaning in and around Panruti municipality have been discharging sewage water into the river over the past few months. "These individuals use specially designed vehicles that draw sewage water into the attached tankers. Subsequently, they release it to the river, even in broad daylight. We have raised oral complaints earlier. Even though the officials say they have levied penalties upon the parties, the practice still continues," said a resident upon anonymity.

Sources added that the sewage is even released to the river area near government offices, including the taluk office, commercial tax office, regional transport office, and civil supplies warehouse. This raises health concerns and emits foul odour in the vicinity. Residents are worried if the sewage would contaminate groundwater and demanded measures to protect the river and its surroundings.

Panruti municipality officials said they have issued stern warnings and levied penalties upon the individuals. Furthermore, the parties have earlier been advised to transport the collected wastewater to the sewage treatment plant in Cuddalore but they continue to release it to the river citing distance as a constraint.

