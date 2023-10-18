Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin makes field visit to Chengalpattu to ensure government schemes reach masses

During his field review on Tuesday, Stalin made a stop at Kattankulathur panchayat union office, and talked to the people who had come to the office.

Stalin during his visit to Chengalpattu. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday embarked on a two-day field visit, commencing with a comprehensive review in Chengalpattu district to assess the progress of various ongoing government projects. The objective of the visit is to obtain firsthand insights into the status of the government initiatives. 

He also guided a girl student who had sought educational assistance at the Kattankulathur panchayat union office to apply for ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme for educational benefits. Furthermore, Stalin urged the union officials to ensure timely and quality food for the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme benefiting around 5,000 students across 66 schools in the union.

He also emphasised the importance of adhering to established timelines for road construction while maintaining high-quality standards. Repairing damaged school buildings and improving access to drinking water were additional priorities.

Minister for MSME TM Anbarasan and other elected representatives accompanied Stalin during the inspection. Later, the chief minister shared a video on his social media account, expressing his commitment to ensuring that the benefits of the government schemes reach the people swiftly. He said, “I have instructed them that the benefits of the schemes should reach the people as quickly as possible.”

