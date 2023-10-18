Theaters told to stop trailer screenings

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association, President ‘Sakthi’ Subramanium said that the association has asked all theatres not to screen trailers. He added that this is the first time the government has given special privileges to the movie 'Leo'.

“Allowing thousands of people inside a theatre and requesting them to move out after screening a two-minute trailer can cause a lot of practical problems. There are 1,168 theatres in the Tamilnadu, but 10-30 theatres indulge in such practice. Sometimes, it causes law and order problems. So, we have decided not to release movie trailers for upcoming feature films in theatres,” he said.

“Leo runs around 2.45 hours, intervals and cleaning takes more than 30 minutes. So the show takes 3.30 - 3.45 hours. It is difficult to run five shows between 9 AM and 1 PM, so we have asked to extend the time beyond 1 PM or start the movie earlier than 9 PM. We believe five shows is enough as an operating schedule of theatres will be over 20 hours,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association, President ‘Sakthi’ Subramanium said that the association has asked all theatres not to screen trailers. He added that this is the first time the government has given special privileges to the movie 'Leo'. “Allowing thousands of people inside a theatre and requesting them to move out after screening a two-minute trailer can cause a lot of practical problems. There are 1,168 theatres in the Tamilnadu, but 10-30 theatres indulge in such practice. Sometimes, it causes law and order problems. So, we have decided not to release movie trailers for upcoming feature films in theatres,” he said. “Leo runs around 2.45 hours, intervals and cleaning takes more than 30 minutes. So the show takes 3.30 - 3.45 hours. It is difficult to run five shows between 9 AM and 1 PM, so we have asked to extend the time beyond 1 PM or start the movie earlier than 9 PM. We believe five shows is enough as an operating schedule of theatres will be over 20 hours,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp