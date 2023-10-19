650 women screened for breast cancer at Pollachi government hospital in one year

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In view of World Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Pollachi Government Hospital organised special camps for women above 20 years for screening for breast cancer.

The hospital has been organising special camps throughout the year on second Wednesday of every month for the past one year. So far, 650 women have been screened, of which seven were diagnosed with breast cancer and are treated under the Chief Minister’s comprehensive health insurance scheme.

Pollachi GH Superintendent and Chief Medical Officer Dr E Raja said . “Special camps have been conducted at the Pollachi Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) on the second Wednesday of every month for the past year in association with Coimbatore Rotary Metropolis and Coimbatore Ganga Hospital.”

“On October 19, an awareness rally by the students of Coimbatore Abirami Nursing College will be flaged off by the Collector from Pollachi sub-collector’s office. An awareness seminar will be organised on October 26 for the students of Mahalingam Engineering College, Pollachi,” said Raja, adding that awareness boards have been put up in hospital premises about how to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

