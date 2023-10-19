80 years demand: Foundation stone laid for bridge across Vaippar river

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan laid the foundation stone of a bridge across Vaippar river to connect Peekilipatti village of Thoothukudi and Sankarapuram village of Virudhunagar. The bridge is being constructed on the Urulaikudi-Sankarapuram via Peekilipatti village road, under Tirunelveli NABARD's Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) scheme at a cost of Rs 6.27 crore.

Residents, including farmers, in the region were demanding a bridge to cross the Vaippar river for around eight decades, as it was the shortest route to Sattur market. "We suffer during the monsoon. We have to take a detour for several kilometers to bypass the river," they added.

After laying the foundation stone, presided over by Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan, Geetha Jeevan said the bridge will address the needs of several hundred people crossing Vaippar river every day. "It will benefit at least 20 villages located on the banks of the river. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been keen on addressing long pending projects, including high-level bridges for better accessibility," she said.

Markandeyan said the bridge will be 101 metre long with 9.95 metre breadth. It will have nine pillars, and the project will be finished in 15 months, he added. When asked about the pending applications of Magalir Urimai Thogai, the women empowerment minister said some of the applications are pending due to errors while filing. The typos are being rectified and eligible women will definitely get the honorarium, she said.

