CM Stalin said Vachathi would be developed: CPI (M) leader

K Balakrishnan arrived in Dharmapuri to participate in a public meeting at Kacherimedu in Harur organised to celebrate CPI(M)’s success in ensuring justice for the victims in the case.

Published: 19th October 2023

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI:  CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised a delegation which called on him recently that he would focus on the development of Vachathi village, whose residents were subjected to physical assault and rape by the personnel of forest department in 1992.  

Balakrishnan arrived in Dharmapuri to participate in a public meeting at Kacherimedu in Harur organised to celebrate CPI(M)’s success in ensuring justice for the victims in the case. Addressing media in Harur, Balakrishnan said, “For 30 long years CPI(M) has been involved in the legal battle against forest, revenue and police personnel for the brutality they committed on Vachati tribal people. The Madras High Court  has ensured justice to victims. The Supreme Court has also turned down their appeal.”

Balakrishnan  added, “While justice has favoured the Vachati people, there has been little development in the village in the last 30 years. Recently CPI(M) representatives met with CM MK Stalin and submitted a petition to implement development plans for the welfare of the village. He  promised them to fulfil demands of the people.”He also urged the government to improve the safety measures in firecracker warehouses and shops.

