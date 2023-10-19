Contempt plea regarding HC order to ensure display of name boards of establishments in Tamil closed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a contempt petition filed against the state government over non-compliance of an order passed by the court in 2017, to ensure proper implementation of a G.O., which mandates predominant display of name boards of all shops and establishments in the state in 'Tamil' language.

A Bench of justices SM Subramaniam and GR Swaminathan closed the petition, which was filed by one Thirumurugan in 2018, after the state government informed that to ensure better implementation of the government order, it has taken a policy decision and amended the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act by enhancing the penalty to be imposed on shop owners, who do not display name boards of shops in Tamil language, from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000.

A notification to that effect was also published in the gazette on October 9, 2023, the judges noted. Since the court's order has been complied with, there is no reason to sustain the contempt proceedings, the judges observed and closed the petition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday closed a contempt petition filed against the state government over non-compliance of an order passed by the court in 2017, to ensure proper implementation of a G.O., which mandates predominant display of name boards of all shops and establishments in the state in 'Tamil' language. A Bench of justices SM Subramaniam and GR Swaminathan closed the petition, which was filed by one Thirumurugan in 2018, after the state government informed that to ensure better implementation of the government order, it has taken a policy decision and amended the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act by enhancing the penalty to be imposed on shop owners, who do not display name boards of shops in Tamil language, from Rs 50 to Rs 2,000. A notification to that effect was also published in the gazette on October 9, 2023, the judges noted. Since the court's order has been complied with, there is no reason to sustain the contempt proceedings, the judges observed and closed the petition.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp