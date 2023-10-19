DMK to take on BJP with signature drive against NEET

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK is planning to utilise the NEET issue as a means to mobilise public support against BJP. The party’s youth wing, students’ wing, and doctors’ wing have organised a signature campaign on October 21 calling for an exemption for the state from the NEET exam. Their goal is to collect at least one crore signatures, comprising physical and digital endorsements, from the people.

The DMK has faced criticism and challenges in recent times due to its inability to fulfil its electoral promise of scrapping the NEET examination. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s assurance during the campaign has compounded the headache for the ruling party. The opposition AIADMK has criticised the government for its failure to secure the NEET exemption for the state. Simultaneously, the BJP has accused the DMK of deceiving the people by making such a promise, knowing that NEET could not be eliminated.

A representative of the DMK wings said, “We have taken sincere steps to eliminate NEET, and it is essential to raise awareness about the efforts made by the state government in this regard. Hence, we aim to collect at least one crore signatures, with a stretch goal of 1.5 crores.”

DMK leaders assert that the party had promised to eliminate NEET during the election campaign, and people voted for them based on this commitment. They argue that the union government should respect the Assembly’s unanimous resolution, which reflects the people’s will. The signature campaign will be used to highlight the state government’s efforts and the union government’s failure to respect them.

The representatives of the party wings further explained that signature campaigns will be conducted in educational institutions, bus stations, and government offices to underscore the importance of scrapping NEET. They believe that the campaign will serve as a catalyst to mobilise public sentiment against the saffron party and the AIADMK, both of which have allowed NEET to be implemented in the state.

