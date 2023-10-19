Education department urged to create more professor posts in colleges

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Association of University Teachers (AUT) has urged the Principal Secretary to the Higher Education Department to create professor posts in colleges and recruit all eligible teachers to the posts in addition to the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) appointments.

In a press statement, AUT General Secretary R Saravanan said that based on the UGC regulations and a government order, eligible teachers should be appointed as associate professors and professors through direct recruitment or promotion, and under the CAS in Tamil Nadu. However, as there are no substantive posts of associate professors in colleges, the eligible teachers are awarded associate professors solely under the CAS, he said.

Saravanan further stated that the awarding of professorship either through direct recruitment/promotion or under the CAS is not currently the norm, despite G.O no.5 dated 11.02.2021 detailing procedures to be adopted during the appointment of professors in the colleges. As such, the college teachers alone in Tamil Nadu are denied a second career progression in their service in a span of 25-30 years.

