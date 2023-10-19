Forest department rolls out van to transport students

By Express News Service

NILGIRIS: Officials from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) have arranged one more school van for the children in Theppakadu. It was flagged off by Deputy Director of MTR C Vidya at Theppakadu on Wednesday. The the vehicle was provided by Nilgiri Adivasi Welfare Association (NAWA) to the Theppakadu Tribal Eco Development Committee.

The vehicle will be operated in the morning and evening between Theppakkadu and Masinagudi. The forest department has already arranged three vehicles especially to drop students to their schools between Theppakadu to Karkudi, Theppakadu to Gudalur and Masinagudi to Siriyur via Vazhaithottam.

Speaking to TNIE, Vidya said, “The driver along with a forest staff will take care of the 38 students and they will drop and pick up every child at the entrance of schools they are studying in Masinagudi. Salary for the van driver as well as caretaker along with fuel expenses for the vehicle will be borne by the forest department.” The official said the department vehicles comply with norms set by the transport department.

