Forest department staff harassing us, say Udumalai tribals

Saravanan MP By

Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Tribal people in Udumalaipet allege that forest watchers and guards are demanding money for allowing them to graze cattle and collect honey inside forest areas.

Mallappan, a resident of Udumalaipet, said, “We have been grazing cows and other cattles for the past 20-25 years in the forest. Besides, we collect honey, potatoes and greens. Recently, a new team of forest guards took charge and they threatened us and demanded money when we entered forest areas near Mavadappu and Kattupatti. They harassed and demanded money. We collected Rs 1,000 each from five shepherds and gave it them.”

Sonaippan, another tribal person, said, “Earlier, no forest guard or watcher would stop us or demand money. We used to stay inside forest by creating makeshift shelter and move out. But, the new guards are threatening to arrest us, if we don’t give money.”

Tamil Nadu Tribals Association (Tiruppur) president K Kuppusamy said, “Two days ago, a team of forest watchers, and guards intercepted shepherds and said they received complaints of sandalwood smuggling and suspected their involvement. Also, they demanded the group to give a goat they were taking to Thadaga Nachiyar Temple located inside the forest for sacrifice.” District Forest Officer (Tiruppur) Devendra Kumar Meena told TNIE,

“Threatening locals and tribals will not be tolerated. Besides, none can file a case of smuggling sandalwood, until we find possession of items.I will check whether the forest guard and other team members in Udumalai or Pollachi range are doing so and take action.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUPPUR: Tribal people in Udumalaipet allege that forest watchers and guards are demanding money for allowing them to graze cattle and collect honey inside forest areas. Mallappan, a resident of Udumalaipet, said, “We have been grazing cows and other cattles for the past 20-25 years in the forest. Besides, we collect honey, potatoes and greens. Recently, a new team of forest guards took charge and they threatened us and demanded money when we entered forest areas near Mavadappu and Kattupatti. They harassed and demanded money. We collected Rs 1,000 each from five shepherds and gave it them.” Sonaippan, another tribal person, said, “Earlier, no forest guard or watcher would stop us or demand money. We used to stay inside forest by creating makeshift shelter and move out. But, the new guards are threatening to arrest us, if we don’t give money.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Tamil Nadu Tribals Association (Tiruppur) president K Kuppusamy said, “Two days ago, a team of forest watchers, and guards intercepted shepherds and said they received complaints of sandalwood smuggling and suspected their involvement. Also, they demanded the group to give a goat they were taking to Thadaga Nachiyar Temple located inside the forest for sacrifice.” District Forest Officer (Tiruppur) Devendra Kumar Meena told TNIE, “Threatening locals and tribals will not be tolerated. Besides, none can file a case of smuggling sandalwood, until we find possession of items.I will check whether the forest guard and other team members in Udumalai or Pollachi range are doing so and take action.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp