Interim bail to Kovai blasts convict Basha

The petitioner noted that he has already undergone terms for lesser sentences and is currently serving the life sentence.

Published: 19th October 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted three-months interim bail to Al Umma leader SA Basha, convicted in the 1998 Coimbatore serial bomb blasts case, who has been in jail for the past 29 years. A division bench of justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan granted bail after hearing a petition filed by Basha’s daughter B Mubeena seeking bail as his health condition was deteriorating.

She also prayed for the court to quash the home secretary’s order rejecting plea for premature release. The petitioner noted that he has already undergone terms for lesser sentences and is currently serving the life sentence.

She said her father requires cataract surgery in both his eyes and is also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, adding that Basha is bedridden and needs help from others for his daily routine. Basha was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital last Monday due to breathing illness.

