Madras High Court rejects bail plea of TN Minister Senthil Balaji

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has denied bail to Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case, in which, he was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Dismissing his bail application on Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran said the court cannot grant bail on medical grounds given his present health conditions.

He had sought the bail purely on medical grounds citing post-surgery difficulties and the lack of facilities at the hospital in Puzhal Central Prison.

The judge also stated that if enlarged on bail, he may influence the witnesses as his brother, co-accused in the money laundering case, is still at large.

Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly receiving the proceeds of crime accrued through the infamous cash-for-jobs in the State Transport department, approached the High Court with the bail plea after the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai- the special court for PMLA cases- rejected his bail petitions twice.

Now, he is left with the option of knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court for bail. The ED arrested him on June 14 and subsequently, he was admitted to the Govt Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate. Later, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital while in judicial custody before being imprisoned at the Puzhal Central Jail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has denied bail to Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case, in which, he was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Dismissing his bail application on Thursday, Justice G Jayachandran said the court cannot grant bail on medical grounds given his present health conditions. He had sought the bail purely on medical grounds citing post-surgery difficulties and the lack of facilities at the hospital in Puzhal Central Prison.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The judge also stated that if enlarged on bail, he may influence the witnesses as his brother, co-accused in the money laundering case, is still at large. Senthil Balaji, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly receiving the proceeds of crime accrued through the infamous cash-for-jobs in the State Transport department, approached the High Court with the bail plea after the Principal Sessions Court in Chennai- the special court for PMLA cases- rejected his bail petitions twice. Now, he is left with the option of knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court for bail. The ED arrested him on June 14 and subsequently, he was admitted to the Govt Multi-Specialty Hospital at Omandurar Estate. Later, he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital while in judicial custody before being imprisoned at the Puzhal Central Jail. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp