Nagapattinam man held for issuing death threat to Periyarist

Police probing the case arrested the suspect from Nagapattinam on Tuesday and sources said that the suspect is attached to Puratchi Tamilar Makkal Kazhagam.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A man from Nagapattinam has been arrested for allegedly issuing death threats to a Periyarist for observing Social Justice Day on Periyar's birth anniversary. Activists headed by Sema Chandanaraj conducted a rally to observe Social Justice Day on September 17 and garlanded statues of EV Ramasamy and BR Ambedkar in Thoothukudi town.

Chandanaraj received an anonymous phone call in the wee hours of the following day. The person at the other end of the call issued Chandanaraj death threats for participating in programmes advocating social justice. A complaint was registered on behalf of Periyariya Unarvalargal Kootamaippu and Thoothukudi South police registered an FIR under sections 294, 506/1 IPC.

Police probing the case arrested the suspect from Nagapattinam on Tuesday. The sources said the suspect is attached to Puratchi Tamilar Makkal Kazhagam. He was produced before a Thoothukudi court the same day and was granted bail.

