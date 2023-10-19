Home States Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris records 44 cm rain, landslips reported

Nilgiris district received 441 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning, out of which Coonoor received 16 mm and Burliar received 35 mm.

Published: 19th October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 08:14 AM

Three train operations between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were called off following landslides occurred between Kallar- Hillgrove railway stations. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Operation of two trains between Mettupalayam and Udhagamandalam were called off following land slips between Kallar and Hillgrove stations on Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) line on Wednesday.

Nilgiris district received 441 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning, out of which Coonoor received 16 mm and Burliar received 35 mm. With boulders falling on tracks, the Udhagamandalam  to Coonoor and Udhagamandalam to Mettupalayam train service was also cancelled.

According to sources, rocks and mud fell on the NMR railway track following heavy rains in and around Coonoor, due to which Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam train (Train no 06136) had to be short terminated at Kallar railway station.

The train left Mettupalayam at 7.10 am on Wednesday carrying 188 passengers but was brought back.
A total of 53 passengers, who were travelling on the train, were taken to Udhagamandalam in a private bus. The remaining passengers decided not to continue their journey, following which their ticket fares were refunded.

Sources in the railway said that a mini JCB vehicle was taken in a special train from Mettupalayam to remove the debris.  The train service are expected to resume on Thursday.

