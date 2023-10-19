Nine Nagai fishers injured in another mid-sea attack

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In another mid-sea attack in 10 days, nine fishermen from the district were assaulted and robbed of their equipment allegedly by Sri Lankan nationals off Kodiyakarai coast. Several groups of fishermen put out to sea from Vanavanmahadevi village in motorised boats on Tuesday afternoon. Two of these groups, comprising a total of nine fishermen, led by N Subramanian (50) and M Selvam (35), were fishing a few nautical miles southeast of Point Calimere when four unidentified people confronted them around 7.30 PM.

The assailants assaulted N Subramanian and four others with weapons, the fishers said. “Around four people approached us in motorised boats, spoke to us in Tamil and demanded our equipment. They assaulted us and took away our mobile phones, ornaments, fishing nets, GPS and battery, besides the fish catch weighing about 600 kilogrammes before leaving the spot,” Subramanian said.

Around 9 pm, the assailants targeted M Selvam and three others who were fishing a few miles away. They seized ornaments and equipment besides the catch weighing 40 kg. The nine fishermen, who returned to Vanavanmahadevi on Wednesday, availed of treatment at Nagapattinam Government General Hospital. Based on their complaints, a couple of cases have been registered at the marine police station in Vedaranyam.

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a fisher-representative from Nagapattinam, linking the attack to the recently-launched ferry service to Sri Lanka said, “Leaders said the ferry service will improve the relations between the two countries. However, fisherfolk are still being attacked and robbed. The Union government should find an amicable solution.”

