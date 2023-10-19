No 7 AM show for 'Leo' as theatres wary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday denied permission for 7 AM special shows to Vijay-starrer Leo, releasing on Thursday, after taking inputs from all stakeholders, including theatre owners.

The producers had approached the court seeking permission for 4 AM shows, following which the court on Tuesday asked the government to consider giving permission for 7 AM shows. As several theatres had sold tickets for 9 AM shows, they said that it would not be possible to accommodate 7 AM shows. The home department also stuck to its earlier position after taking inputs from the police and revenue departments, said sources.

The home department has permitted theatres to run five shows between 9 AM to 1:30 AM from October 19-24. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, director Lokesh Kanagaraj said Vijay’s movies usually face small problems before its release. “We have known this since the release of Master. We have also removed the controversial dialogue in the movie after the trailer received criticism from various quarters,” said the director.

“At the end of the day, cinema is just entertainment, and there is no need to spend so much (on ‘black’ tickets). If you are not getting tickets for the show, watch it the next day, or the day after. Cinema is just a distraction, and it shouldn’t be taken this seriously,” he added.

