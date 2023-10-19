Outgoing Kanniyakumari SP's Women Striking Force makes streets safer for women

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Women Striking Force in Kanniyakumari has been a shining example of how dedicated and concerted efforts can prevent crimes against women in the society, said Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad. After an efficient stint as the Kanniyakumari SP from March last year, Prasad is now all set to join as the Coastal Security Group SP in Ramanathapuram.

The Women Striking Force, which was constituted in February this year, is one among the many initiatives the SP has introduced in the district. Under this initiative, nine policewomen led by a Special Sub Inspector (SSI) will conduct patrol near schools, colleges, bus stands and other public places, mostly in Nagercoil, during morning and evening hours.

"The presence of women police personnel at the places instils a sense of safety in the minds of women and girls. We conduct patrolling on four bikes and a four-wheeler. After the launch of this force, incidents of men troubling women at public places have decreased," says Special Sub Inspector R Nalina Kumari.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Hari Kiran Prasad said the women striking force is a human-oriented policing approach. "The personnel don't just ensure protection of women and girl students from trouble-mongers. They also provide counselling to people. Further, the medico-legal cases intimation system has been successfully functioning in the district. Through this system, we get information of medic-legal related cases such as accidents and attack injuries from hospitals," he added.

"We have also managed to entirely wipe out rowdy elements and arrest suspects, who have been absconding for a long time. Even today, we arrested an accused who had been on the run for 27 years. The accused, Tamil Selvam (54), was arrested by Vadasery Police in connection with a murder case 27 years ago," the outgoing SP further said.

