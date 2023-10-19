Rs 32 crore cash, Rs 28 crore worth gold seized from educational groups in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Income Tax department, which conducted search at two groups primarily running educational institutions engaged in professional courses, seized unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 32 crore and gold bullion worth Rs 28 crore. A total of 100 premises were covered during the search in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on October 5.

Income Tax department in a release said large-scale evidence on receipt of fee which are unrecorded in the books of account and claim of non-genuine disbursement of scholarships have been seized. “The preliminary analysis has resulted in collecting evidence for such unaccounted fee receipts of more than Rs 400 crore and incorrect claim of disbursement of scholarship to the tune of Rs 25 crore,” the department said, adding one of the groups trust was utilising the services of agents for garnering students, for which unaccounted commission payment of about Rs 25 crore has been made.

The release also said a large amount of incriminating evidence in the form of loose sheets, hard copy of documents, and digital data have been found and seized. The modusoperandi of tax evasion detected in running such educational institutions includes concealment of fee receipts and bogus claim of disbursement of scholarships.

In the distillery business run by one of the groups, it has been found that bogus expenditure has been claimed for about Rs 500 crore towards purchase of inputs such as bottles, flavours, Extra Neutral Alcohol and freight charges.

Such purchases are not corroborated with purchase invoices or entries in stock registers. Several evidence have been recovered showing that cheques have been issued to various non-existent entities and they have been received back in the form of cash for making unaccounted investments and for other expenditures which are not allowed as business expenses.

The seized documents suggest that amounts exceeding Rs 300 crore have been diverted from trusts either for personal expenses of the trustees or for deployment in diverse businesses. It includes payments made by one of the groups for acquiring an industrial entity in Andhra Pradesh, the release stated.

I-T searches at firm giving raw materials to pharma companies

A supplier of raw materials for pharmaceutical companies is under the scanner of the Income Tax department as the officials of the department carried out search in more than 15 places in the city on Wednesday, according to sources. They said the company also has business transactions in other states like Maharastra and Gujarat. The searches are still going on.

