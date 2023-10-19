Stalin calls AIADMK BJP’s B team as he is afraid of defeat in polls, says EPS

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: AIADMK General Secretary and opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chief Minister MK Stalin keeps on terming AIADMK as the B team of BJP as “he is afraid of DMK’s defeat in the upcoming parliament elections”. Palaniswami was addressing the party cadre on the occasion of AIADMK’S 52nd anniversary in Sankarankovil on Wednesday.

He said his party is having an election agenda for safeguarding the rights of minorities. “We broke ties with the BJP in the centre. However, Stalin continues to say AIADMK is acting as B team of BJP. He says so as he is afraid of defeat in the parliament elections. Why should he worry about our exit from NDA alliance? Stalin asks if we can name our prime minister candidate. I ask him if he dares to name PM candidate for INDIA alliance. AIADMK will form its own alliance in TN to face the parliament election. We are not targeting power at the Centre like DMK, but we will raise voice of the people in the parliament,” he added.

Recalling the 52-year journey of the party, Palaniswami said only in AIADMK, the grass-root level cadre could come to the top post. “But, the DMK is a corporate company in which Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi are the chairman and director respectively. Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi, son-in-law Sabareesan and wife Durga get importance in the company. The DMK government did nothing for the people for the past two-and-a-half years. The chief minister is only engaged in photo-shoots. He cancelled the schemes like Amma clinic introduced by the previous government. The AIADMK government brought 11 medical colleges to Tamil Nadu and implemented 7.5 % reservation for the government school students in medical colleges,” he said.

The opposition leader further said DMK government failed to control dengue. “In Tirupattur, 75 students of a school were affected by dengue fever. The people who go to government hospital for treatment return without a hand, leg and even their lives. For a patient with fever, rabies vaccine was administered. To divert people’s attention from these issues, minister Udhayanidhi commented against Sanatana Dharma. In the name of Dravidian model, the DMK is indulging in collection, commission and corruption,” he blamed.As AIADMK cadre installed hundreds of banners and flags on the roadside to welcome him, the road users faced difficulties.

