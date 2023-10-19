TN cuts power tariff for common utilities in small apartments

T Muruganandham and S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the power tariff for common utilities (LT1D category) in small apartments, which was hiked to Rs 8 per unit last September, would be reduced to Rs 5.50 per unit as the hike has mostly affected the middle-class people. This reduction will benefit those residing in small apartments with 10 tenements or less; or three floors or less that do not have a lift facility.

A senior Tangedco official said there are approximately 5 lakh LT1D connections in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. “After receiving the government’s order, Tangedco will seek approval from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC),” he said. With the reduction of charges, Tangedco will need to decide whether to receive the remaining Rs 2.50 as a subsidy or to revise the tariff structure.

‘Restore tariff for multi-storey buildings’

A decision in this regard will be taken soon and the decision to reduce tariff has been taken after considering representations from many residents’ welfare associations. The CM made the announcement while reviewing the progress made in government’s vital schemes for four districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram.

He recalled when the TNERC revised power tariff for domestic category, the power tariff was hiked for common utilities in these apartments. K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, called the decision a positive step.

“We have been demanding the abolition of the LT1D category since its inception since TN is the only state in India that maintains this category,” he said. H e added that buidings with lift facility must also be considered in the category.

He said, “Lifts are essential for disabled or elderly individuals.” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the tariff reduction will not benefit the families in multi-storey buildings in any way. He recalled in September, the government hiked tariff for those in multi-storey buildings 10-fold.

Before that, these families were paying tariff applicable to all domestic consumers apart from 100 units free of cost. Hence, the government should restore the tariff as it was before effecting the hike in September.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that the power tariff for common utilities (LT1D category) in small apartments, which was hiked to Rs 8 per unit last September, would be reduced to Rs 5.50 per unit as the hike has mostly affected the middle-class people. This reduction will benefit those residing in small apartments with 10 tenements or less; or three floors or less that do not have a lift facility. A senior Tangedco official said there are approximately 5 lakh LT1D connections in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai. “After receiving the government’s order, Tangedco will seek approval from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC),” he said. With the reduction of charges, Tangedco will need to decide whether to receive the remaining Rs 2.50 as a subsidy or to revise the tariff structure. ‘Restore tariff for multi-storey buildings’googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A decision in this regard will be taken soon and the decision to reduce tariff has been taken after considering representations from many residents’ welfare associations. The CM made the announcement while reviewing the progress made in government’s vital schemes for four districts — Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram. He recalled when the TNERC revised power tariff for domestic category, the power tariff was hiked for common utilities in these apartments. K Kathirmathiyon, general secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, called the decision a positive step. “We have been demanding the abolition of the LT1D category since its inception since TN is the only state in India that maintains this category,” he said. H e added that buidings with lift facility must also be considered in the category. He said, “Lifts are essential for disabled or elderly individuals.” PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said the tariff reduction will not benefit the families in multi-storey buildings in any way. He recalled in September, the government hiked tariff for those in multi-storey buildings 10-fold. Before that, these families were paying tariff applicable to all domestic consumers apart from 100 units free of cost. Hence, the government should restore the tariff as it was before effecting the hike in September. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp