TN government will ensure religious freedom: Sekar babu

Published: 19th October 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister PK Sekar Babu. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE:  The state government is determined to ensure that people  of all faiths practise their religion and worship freely, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department Minister PK Sekar Babu in Chennimalai in Erode on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons after offering worship at the Murugan temple, the minister said action would be taken against those who speak ill about people of other faith or their beliefs and rituals.  He said this in response to a question if action would be taken about people from a minority community who allegedly made derogatory comments about the Chennimalai Murugan temple recently.  “The RDO will preside over a tripartite peace meeting all people concerned in Chennimalai on October 20 to solve the issue,” Sekar Babu said.

He said, “So far, construction of strong rooms has been completed in 248 temples. After the DMK came to power, more than 185 idols have been recovered from smugglers, including 36 from foreign countries. Around 5,560 acres of temple land have been recovered.”

