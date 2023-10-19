Home States Tamil Nadu

TN highlights green energy vision at maritime summit

Published: 19th October 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Global Maritime India Summit 2023. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil  Nadu on Wednesday highlighted the progressive infrastructure in the  state and the green energy vision during the ‘Special  Session on Tamil Nadu’ at Global Maritime India Summit 2023 on  Wednesday.

Minister for Public Works EV Velu encouraged potential investors and welcomed them to the state by highlighting progressive infrastructure and Ease of Doing Business. As  many as 70 MoUs were signed in various  industries of maritime sector such as port development and  modernisation, green hydrogen and ammonia, port led development,  business and commerce, ship building, knowledge sharing and port connectivity. 

Chennai Port will be signing MoUs worth Rs 65,000 crore during the summit. Sunil Paliwal,  chairperson, Chennai Port Authority and chairman, Kamarajar Port  Limited summarised the national and global positioning of the state in  terms of its GDP, extent of industrialisation, demographics and skilled workforce and Infrastructure and connectivity.

Union  Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Global Maritime India Summit has ushered a new age in sustainable development of the country with a record number of 70 MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.37 lakh  crore.

