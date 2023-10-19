TN highlights green energy vision at maritime summit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday highlighted the progressive infrastructure in the state and the green energy vision during the ‘Special Session on Tamil Nadu’ at Global Maritime India Summit 2023 on Wednesday.

Minister for Public Works EV Velu encouraged potential investors and welcomed them to the state by highlighting progressive infrastructure and Ease of Doing Business. As many as 70 MoUs were signed in various industries of maritime sector such as port development and modernisation, green hydrogen and ammonia, port led development, business and commerce, ship building, knowledge sharing and port connectivity.

Chennai Port will be signing MoUs worth Rs 65,000 crore during the summit. Sunil Paliwal, chairperson, Chennai Port Authority and chairman, Kamarajar Port Limited summarised the national and global positioning of the state in terms of its GDP, extent of industrialisation, demographics and skilled workforce and Infrastructure and connectivity.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Global Maritime India Summit has ushered a new age in sustainable development of the country with a record number of 70 MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday highlighted the progressive infrastructure in the state and the green energy vision during the ‘Special Session on Tamil Nadu’ at Global Maritime India Summit 2023 on Wednesday. Minister for Public Works EV Velu encouraged potential investors and welcomed them to the state by highlighting progressive infrastructure and Ease of Doing Business. As many as 70 MoUs were signed in various industries of maritime sector such as port development and modernisation, green hydrogen and ammonia, port led development, business and commerce, ship building, knowledge sharing and port connectivity. Chennai Port will be signing MoUs worth Rs 65,000 crore during the summit. Sunil Paliwal, chairperson, Chennai Port Authority and chairman, Kamarajar Port Limited summarised the national and global positioning of the state in terms of its GDP, extent of industrialisation, demographics and skilled workforce and Infrastructure and connectivity.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the Global Maritime India Summit has ushered a new age in sustainable development of the country with a record number of 70 MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp