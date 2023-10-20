27 fishermen arrested: Congress wing to hold stir at SL embassy on October 25

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Condemning the arrests of 27 fishermen and impoundment of their boats, Congress' fishermen wing, All Indian Fishermen Congress, called for a protest at the Sri Lankan embassy in Chennai on October 25.

National chairman of the wing, Armstrong Fernando, said, "With the recent arrests, the SL navy's tally of apprehending Indian fishermen now stands at 137 so far in 2023. The numbers have only spiked since 2014, when the BJP assumed charge. Over the past five years, nearly 200 boats from India have been seized, out of which the SL government took ownership of nearly 140 boats. The wood from the boats is used for firewood and the parts are sold to scrap dealers in Jaffna. This is affecting the lives of Indian fishermen."

He added that during nighttime, fishermen unknowingly cross IMBL to enter SL water, and are faced with violence and inhuman treatment. Securing the release of all the fishermen and the boats, the fishermen's association said that it will be staging a protest in front of the Sri Lankan embassy on October 25.

