Ahead of LS polls, EPS bent on regaining confidence of minorities

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, after snapping ties with the BJP, is bent on regaining the confidence of minorities in the state as the Lok Sabha elections are fast approaching. Over the past three weeks, leaders of Muslim parties and organisations have been calling on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to thank him for raising the issue of releasing the long-serving Muslim prisoners and it is perceived as their support for the AIADMK in the coming days.

Moving one step ahead, Palaniswami, addressing a public meeting at Sankarankovil on Wednesday, asserted that safeguarding the rights of minorities is part of AIADMK’s election slogan. “ People of Tamil Nadu are our masters. We will safeguard the rights of the people of the state to get new schemes and funds for them from the central government and to safeguard the rights of the minorities in Tamil Nadu. This is the AIADMK’s election slogan (for Lok Sabha elections),” he emphasised.

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Thamimun Ansari, SDPI leader Nellai Mubarak and All India Majlis-e-Ithihathul Muslimin state president TS Vakil Ahmed were among those who met Palaniswami during the past three weeks. Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin taunted Palaniswami in the Assembly by asking what forced the AIADMK leader’s ‘sudden concern’ for Muslim prisoners. Later, referring to this, Palaniswami said the DMK president is jittery over AIADMK coming out of the BJP alliance.

Palaniswami also started criticising the national parties - Congress and BJP - over the Cauvery water issue after snapping ties with the BJP. At Sankarankovil, he upped the ante against both the Congress and the BJP. “National parties are coming to power one after another. But they don’t bother about the people of Tamil Nadu and treat us like dust. The AIADMK is here to safeguard the interests of the state,” he added. Asked about Palaniswami’s overtures to minorities, political analyst Tharasu Shyam said the AIADMK under the leadership of Palaniswami is in need of proving its mettle and the party is trying its best to redeem the confidence of minorities it has lost after aligning with the BJP.

“Palaniswami is under compulsion to prove that he is against the BJP now. By meeting Muslim leaders, he has sent out a message that the AIADMK is anti-BJP. It may not be a cakewalk for the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections. Palaniswami already raised his voice against the DMK government in ‘Leo’ movie issue. In the coming months, the AIADMK may try to rope in linguistic minorities also for Lok Sabha elections as both religious minorities and linguistic minorities together constitute a sizeable chunk of voters population and they also remain deciding factors at the hustings,” Shyam added.

However, senior journalist T Sigamani is of the view that it would take some more time for the AIADMK to regain its credibility among the minorities. “Though the AIADMK has been saying that it has come out of NDA, the BJP has been silent on the alliance with the AIADMK till now. This silence from the BJP gives room for speculation that at the nick of the moment ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, both parties might come together or enter into an agreement for a ‘friendly contest’ - i.e, enforcing an unwritten commitment to share constituencies without forging an agreement,” Sigamani said.

Palaniswami is now raising the release of Muslim prisoners. But the AIADMK did not do anything for that when it was in power for 10 years. Muslims would not forget that easily. “A section of Muslims who are supporters of the AIADMK might come back. But to regain the credibility of minorities fully will take time. The AIADMK has to prove it in deeds in the coming days,” he pointed out.

