Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK councillors stage walkout at Madurai corporation council meeting

Condemning the change in corporation commissioner for the fourth time in two years, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout.

Published: 20th October 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Alleging that corporation Commissioners are being constantly changed in Madurai, councillors associated with AIADMK party staged walk out protest. (Photo | K K Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 23rd corporation council meeting was held in Madurai on Thursday. While new Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan assumed charge the same day and chaired the meeting, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout allegedly against the frequent shuffle of commissioners. Madhubalan presided over the meeting along with Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth and Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan.

Condemning the change in corporation commissioner for the fourth time in two years, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout. Following this, the question session commenced. The issues centered on underground drainage works and vehicle malfunctioning. One zonal chairperson requested to issue notices to owners of empty plots in a bid to clear the invasive seemai Karuvelam trees. In response, the mayor asked officials to monitor the process.

The Chairperson of Zone 2 alleged that some private hospitals did not segregate medical waste from domestic waste. Two chairpersons collectively alleged that despite the issuance of a work order a year ago, contractors have delayed work in several areas. The concerned chairpersons suggested the council to give new contracts after ensuring that the existing works are completed.

Chairpersons of other zones sought to expedite the Periyar drinking water scheme. Noting the onset of the northeast monsoon, a ward 64 councillor from AIADMK questioned the status of 13 channels in the city. Officials said funds are to be allocated for the same. Councillors also opposed handing over the government land in Arasaradi for commercial purposes. Other issues discussed included drinking water, UGD, and labour.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMKMadurai Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp