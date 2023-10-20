AIADMK councillors stage walkout at Madurai corporation council meeting

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 23rd corporation council meeting was held in Madurai on Thursday. While new Corporation Commissioner L Madhubalan assumed charge the same day and chaired the meeting, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout allegedly against the frequent shuffle of commissioners. Madhubalan presided over the meeting along with Mayor V Indirani Ponvasanth and Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan.



Condemning the change in corporation commissioner for the fourth time in two years, AIADMK councillors staged a walkout. Following this, the question session commenced. The issues centered on underground drainage works and vehicle malfunctioning. One zonal chairperson requested to issue notices to owners of empty plots in a bid to clear the invasive seemai Karuvelam trees. In response, the mayor asked officials to monitor the process.

The Chairperson of Zone 2 alleged that some private hospitals did not segregate medical waste from domestic waste. Two chairpersons collectively alleged that despite the issuance of a work order a year ago, contractors have delayed work in several areas. The concerned chairpersons suggested the council to give new contracts after ensuring that the existing works are completed.



Chairpersons of other zones sought to expedite the Periyar drinking water scheme. Noting the onset of the northeast monsoon, a ward 64 councillor from AIADMK questioned the status of 13 channels in the city. Officials said funds are to be allocated for the same. Councillors also opposed handing over the government land in Arasaradi for commercial purposes. Other issues discussed included drinking water, UGD, and labour.

