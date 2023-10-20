Bangaru Adigalar passes away; governor, CM condole

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bangaru Adigalar of Melmaruvathur, referred to as “Amma” by his followers and devotees of the Adhiparasakthi temple, died following a heart attack on Thursday. He was 82 and was receiving treatment for illness.

Adigalar also served as president of Adiparasakthi Charitable Medical Educational and Cultural Trust. He has a large following and has initiated reforms in temple practices like allowing women into the sanctum sanctorum. In recognition of his service to humanity, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2019.

Temple PRO Ravikumarsaid final rites will be held on Friday. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi expressed his condolences saying, “Bangaru Adigalar was a great spiritual master. His contribution to the field of education, health and social reforms inspired us. Deepest condolences to his family and devotees.’

Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “I am deeply grieved. Bangaru Adigalar sparked a profound spiritual revolution by advocating for women’s rights to worship and perform puja within the sanctum sanctorum.” AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswamy said, “Adigalar began his career as a teacher and went on to establish Melmaruvathur Adi Parashakti Siddhar Peedham.”

Several leaders, including O Pannerselvam, S Ramadoss, TTV Dhinakaran, L Murugan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, VK Sasikala, MH Jawahirullah, JP Nadda, K Annamalai, and KS Alagiri condoled the death. Chengalpattu collector has declared holiday for all schools and college in Madhurandhagam region on Friday.

