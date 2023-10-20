Chennai Mission dishing out opportunities for those who have overcome mental health challenges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The canteen at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training at Nungambakkam is driving social change by employing people who have battled mental health issues in the past. Managed by Chennai Mission, and with help from The Banyan, the canteen has transformed into a training facility by employing a team of 20 workers who have battled mental illnesses.

The canteen, which serves teachers attending training sessions organised by SCERT, has a footfall of 1,000 visitors a day and sports a fresh look - not the usual dull canteens run on government campuses. Clean and hygienic environment, courteous servers, exclusive counter for pastries, a chaat counter in the evening and south Indian cuisine for breakfast and lunch - Chennai Mission has cut no corners in running the canteen. This is the twelfth such initiative run by the Chennai Mission and the other projects include cafes run by school dropouts, prison inmates and the underprivileged.

“Twenty people who have recovered from mental illness, but are still on medication, work here. About three to four people live together in a house that is self-sustaining with the help of the salaries they earn. The Banyan provides them with required medicines and routine check-ups,” said GV Arun of Foundation for Vocational Training, which is part of Chennai Mission.

“Businesses that usually run for profit only hire around 10 workers to manage the canteen, but we have hired 20 people so that the staff can get enough rest and can also take care of themselves. There are six people, including a chef from Sangeetha chain of restaurants, to train them,” said Arun. Despite the hike in prices, the response from the customers using the canteen is mostly positive. “We have been using the new canteen for some time now and don’t mind paying a slightly higher price for the service they provide. We are happy that the department is supporting a good cause,” said a SCERT employee.

There is also a plan to expand the initiative to 10 more locations in the next three years to support more people who are in need of help. Chennai Mission usually entrusts the cafe run on government campuses to the department concerned once they become self-sustaining. “Employment as far as people with disabilities are concerned is a struggle, it is even more so for people with mental health illnesses. This is a pilot programme that provides them with employment in a supportive environment, along with training. This will help them improve their working, social and communication skills,” said Preetha Krishnadas, deputy director of The Banyan.

