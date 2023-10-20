Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete hiring of teachers in three months: Madras High Court to Anna university

The bench also ordered the university to submit the final list of shortlisted candidates to the court and not publish it without the court’s approval.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising justices R Suresh Kumar and G Arul Murugan on Thursday directed Anna University to complete within three months the selection process for appointing 372 assistant professors to constituent colleges.

Allowing the varsity to go ahead with the selection process, the bench made it clear that the concession in written examination and weightage marks in the interview should be given to temporary teachers who are on the rolls as of Thursday.

The bench also ordered the university to submit the final list of shortlisted candidates to the court and not publish it without the court’s approval. The orders were passed on a batch of appeals filed by the temporary teachers. The court has posted the matter to January for further hearing. 

