Devotional songs at M Karunanidhi's centenary expo draw flak

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The inaugural session of Ithazhalar (Journalist) Kalaignar, held in Coimbatore on Wednesday, drew criticism from several quarters as the cultural shows were allegedly not in line with the ideology followed by the former chief minister.

Members of Dravidar Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam expressed disappointment as devotional songs and songs related to Bharat Mata were played during the event that was organised by the department of information and public relations (DIPR). Ka Su Nagarajan, state organising secretary of Dravidar Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai, said,

“As part of Kalaignar’s centenary celebration, a photo exhibition was organised at the VOC Park about Kalaignar’s life. The exhibition will be held for a month. During the inaugural session on Wednesday evening, devotional songs were played. Followers of Kalaignar did not expect the show, which was against the ideology he followed.”

Ku Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam said, “Songs from Tamil folk or Paavendar Bharathidasan could have been played. Things like these should be avoided in future events.”

Further, some officials were spotted removing lotus and mango images from musical instruments placed on the stage during a Bharatanatyam performance. When contacted, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told TNIE, “The district administration did not organise the event, it was done by the DIPR.”

Minister for information MP Saminathan, who participated in the event, said, “I did not expect devotional songs to be played. It was not intentional and I admit it could have been avoided. We will take steps to correct them in future.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

COIMBATORE: The inaugural session of Ithazhalar (Journalist) Kalaignar, held in Coimbatore on Wednesday, drew criticism from several quarters as the cultural shows were allegedly not in line with the ideology followed by the former chief minister. Members of Dravidar Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai and Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam expressed disappointment as devotional songs and songs related to Bharat Mata were played during the event that was organised by the department of information and public relations (DIPR). Ka Su Nagarajan, state organising secretary of Dravidar Iyakka Tamizhar Peravai, said, “As part of Kalaignar’s centenary celebration, a photo exhibition was organised at the VOC Park about Kalaignar’s life. The exhibition will be held for a month. During the inaugural session on Wednesday evening, devotional songs were played. Followers of Kalaignar did not expect the show, which was against the ideology he followed.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ku Ramakrishnan, general secretary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam said, “Songs from Tamil folk or Paavendar Bharathidasan could have been played. Things like these should be avoided in future events.” Further, some officials were spotted removing lotus and mango images from musical instruments placed on the stage during a Bharatanatyam performance. When contacted, district collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told TNIE, “The district administration did not organise the event, it was done by the DIPR.” Minister for information MP Saminathan, who participated in the event, said, “I did not expect devotional songs to be played. It was not intentional and I admit it could have been avoided. We will take steps to correct them in future.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp