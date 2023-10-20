Karungulam primary school store room gutted in fire

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A fire broke out at the Karungulam panchayat union elementary school during the wee hours of Thursday allegedly due to short circuit in the store room. Sources said mud tiles of the building caught fire, thereby spreading the blaze.

The blaze, according to sources, was triggered by a short circuit after the electric motors were switched on to fill the sump. The switchboard caught fire, which then spread to the mud tiles, reducing the structure to ashes. Several bags and uniforms were also burnt in the blaze. As many as 16 students are enrolled in the school, and a new building was recently constructed. After classes were shifted to the new block, the old building was being used as a store room.

On information, the Srivaikuntam fire service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire after over an hour. Sources said, the accident took place before students started coming in.

The district fire officer said that old tables and chairs, books, uniforms and other materials were damaged in the blaze. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained. He added that it took the fire personnel over two hours to put out the fire as the mud-tiled roof came crashing down and the rubble had to be cleared to stop the billowing smoke.

