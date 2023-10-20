Northeast monsoon to bring normal rains in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is likely to commence over Tamil Nadu in the next 72 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday. The state is expected to receive normal levels of rainfall this year.

As on Thursday, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn. TN received an average rainfall of 354 mm from it, around 8% above normal. Chennai received 779 mm, which was 74% higher than normal. According to S Balachandran, southern regional head of the Indian Meteorological Department, while the NEM is set to commence in the next two days, the rainfall in the initial phase is likely to be weak due to low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

“For around 10 days from the onset of the monsoon, it is expected to be weak. It remains to be seen how it will take shape following this phase,” he said. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels persisted on Thursday. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal by October 21 and is likely to concentrate into a depression around October 23.

The low pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression around October 21. Due to the possibility of cyclonic winds, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea until October 23.

On Friday, a few places over the southern parts of TN may get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning. On Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over parts of southern TN as well as at a couple of places over north TN, Puducherry and Karaikal. Coastal parts of the state may receive light to moderate rains on Sunday and Monday.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is likely to commence over Tamil Nadu in the next 72 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre on Thursday. The state is expected to receive normal levels of rainfall this year. As on Thursday, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn. TN received an average rainfall of 354 mm from it, around 8% above normal. Chennai received 779 mm, which was 74% higher than normal. According to S Balachandran, southern regional head of the Indian Meteorological Department, while the NEM is set to commence in the next two days, the rainfall in the initial phase is likely to be weak due to low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. “For around 10 days from the onset of the monsoon, it is expected to be weak. It remains to be seen how it will take shape following this phase,” he said. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels persisted on Thursday. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal by October 21 and is likely to concentrate into a depression around October 23.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The low pressure area over the Arabian Sea is likely to concentrate into a depression around October 21. Due to the possibility of cyclonic winds, fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea until October 23. On Friday, a few places over the southern parts of TN may get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning. On Saturday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over parts of southern TN as well as at a couple of places over north TN, Puducherry and Karaikal. Coastal parts of the state may receive light to moderate rains on Sunday and Monday. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp