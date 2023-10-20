Off-screen romance steals 'Leo' show in Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: People catching up on Vijay-starrer Leo at a theatre in Pudukkottai district on Thursday witnessed some action off-screen too when a couple exchanged engagement rings and garlands even as their favourite actor dominated the big screen. Elsewhere in the district, the actor’s fans observed a few minutes of silence in solidarity with the victims of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict before film screening commenced.

On the venue S Venkatesh and S Manjula chose to exchange engagement rings, the former said, “It was my wish to get married in actor Vijay’s presence. Due to his tight schedule it could not be done.” With their wedding scheduled for Friday after an unsuccessful year-long wait for the actor to grace the occasion, Venkatesh went on to add, “We waited for the film (Leo) release so that we could exchange our engagement rings in front of him.”

“I lost both my parents a year ago. Vijay anna is everything for me,” Venkatesh said. The couple’s act drew applause from members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and others in the audience. In a separate show, members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and fans rallied around Keeramangalam town panchayat ahead of Leo’s screening. Later, they converged at a theatre in Alangudi taluk and expressed solidarity with those caught in the Israel-Palestine conflict before catching their icon onscreen.

Man breaks leg while sneaking into theatre

A 29-year-old man, who allegedly was in an inebriated state, suffered a fracture in the leg when he jumped from the compound wall of a theatre to watch ‘Leo’. According to sources, Anbarasu, a casual labourer from Pachiganapalli village went to a theatre in Krishnagiri town to watch Leo, but he did not get a ticket for the 9 am show. Around 8:30 am, he scaled the 7-ft hight rear compound wall and jumped inside the theatre. In the impact of fall, he suffered fracture in his left leg. As he lay writhing in pain, police personnel deployed on the theatre premises arranged a private vehicle and told him to go to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Sources said he did not go the hospital. Similarly, Vijay fans in Hosur said police did not allow them to burst fire crackers. The Vijay starrer released in 15 theatres, out of 21, in the district.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: People catching up on Vijay-starrer Leo at a theatre in Pudukkottai district on Thursday witnessed some action off-screen too when a couple exchanged engagement rings and garlands even as their favourite actor dominated the big screen. Elsewhere in the district, the actor’s fans observed a few minutes of silence in solidarity with the victims of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict before film screening commenced. On the venue S Venkatesh and S Manjula chose to exchange engagement rings, the former said, “It was my wish to get married in actor Vijay’s presence. Due to his tight schedule it could not be done.” With their wedding scheduled for Friday after an unsuccessful year-long wait for the actor to grace the occasion, Venkatesh went on to add, “We waited for the film (Leo) release so that we could exchange our engagement rings in front of him.” “I lost both my parents a year ago. Vijay anna is everything for me,” Venkatesh said. The couple’s act drew applause from members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and others in the audience. In a separate show, members of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and fans rallied around Keeramangalam town panchayat ahead of Leo’s screening. Later, they converged at a theatre in Alangudi taluk and expressed solidarity with those caught in the Israel-Palestine conflict before catching their icon onscreen.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Man breaks leg while sneaking into theatre A 29-year-old man, who allegedly was in an inebriated state, suffered a fracture in the leg when he jumped from the compound wall of a theatre to watch ‘Leo’. According to sources, Anbarasu, a casual labourer from Pachiganapalli village went to a theatre in Krishnagiri town to watch Leo, but he did not get a ticket for the 9 am show. Around 8:30 am, he scaled the 7-ft hight rear compound wall and jumped inside the theatre. In the impact of fall, he suffered fracture in his left leg. As he lay writhing in pain, police personnel deployed on the theatre premises arranged a private vehicle and told him to go to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Sources said he did not go the hospital. Similarly, Vijay fans in Hosur said police did not allow them to burst fire crackers. The Vijay starrer released in 15 theatres, out of 21, in the district. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp