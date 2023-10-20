Puducherry legislators question administrative decisions of chief secretary  

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: At a meeting convened by Speaker R Selvam on Thursday, ministers and MLAs of the ruling alliance sought clarification from Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma regarding various administrative issues.

According to sources, the primary concern raised at the meeting was the sudden removal of finance secretary P Jawahar from his duties to assume the role of chief electoral officer, a decision made without the knowledge of Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

This move caused significant unrest among the chief minister and his cabinet, who were already dissatisfied with the chief secretary's performance, particularly delays in implementing budgetary schemes and assurances made in the assembly. The decision to reassign Jawahar's responsibilities (finance, education, industries and commerce, and port ) to Ashish Madhaorao More without consulting the CM further exacerbated the situation. The CM came to know about the change after the notification came out, sources said. The elected members shared that the chief secretary's unilateral decisions undermined the government and the principles of democracy.

Rajeev Verma, in response, said that he had issued the orders in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of India. He clarified that the reallocation of subjects to More was temporary and it was made after sending an approval request to the CM.

The delay in implementation of schemes and assembly assurances were also discussed in the meeting. The chief secretary raising queries on files have made ministers upset and they seek speedy implementation of the schemes. "Fulfilment of promises made by the government in the budget session, acceleration of welfare schemes, and improvement in administrative system were discussed," said Speaker Selvam in a release.

Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravana Kumar, government whip V Arumugham, MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram, KSP Ramesh, U Lakshmikandan, Vivilian Richards and Ashok Babu, independent MLAs P Angalan, G Nehru, T Sivashankar and Prakash Kumar, and administrative reforms department secretary Kesavan participated in the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PUDUCHERRY: At a meeting convened by Speaker R Selvam on Thursday, ministers and MLAs of the ruling alliance sought clarification from Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma regarding various administrative issues. According to sources, the primary concern raised at the meeting was the sudden removal of finance secretary P Jawahar from his duties to assume the role of chief electoral officer, a decision made without the knowledge of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. This move caused significant unrest among the chief minister and his cabinet, who were already dissatisfied with the chief secretary's performance, particularly delays in implementing budgetary schemes and assurances made in the assembly. The decision to reassign Jawahar's responsibilities (finance, education, industries and commerce, and port ) to Ashish Madhaorao More without consulting the CM further exacerbated the situation. The CM came to know about the change after the notification came out, sources said. The elected members shared that the chief secretary's unilateral decisions undermined the government and the principles of democracy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rajeev Verma, in response, said that he had issued the orders in compliance with the directives of the Election Commission of India. He clarified that the reallocation of subjects to More was temporary and it was made after sending an approval request to the CM. The delay in implementation of schemes and assembly assurances were also discussed in the meeting. The chief secretary raising queries on files have made ministers upset and they seek speedy implementation of the schemes. "Fulfilment of promises made by the government in the budget session, acceleration of welfare schemes, and improvement in administrative system were discussed," said Speaker Selvam in a release. Home Minister A Namassivayam, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Agriculture Minister C Jayakumar, Civil Supplies Minister Sai Saravana Kumar, government whip V Arumugham, MLAs PML Kalyanasundaram, KSP Ramesh, U Lakshmikandan, Vivilian Richards and Ashok Babu, independent MLAs P Angalan, G Nehru, T Sivashankar and Prakash Kumar, and administrative reforms department secretary Kesavan participated in the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp