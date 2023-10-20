Sanitary workers end strike as Vellore collector assures wage hike

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The 10-day strike declared by sanitary workers came to an end on its second day after the Vellore collector on Thursday assured that the local government order (GO) regarding an increase in their wages would be enforced immediately.

Sanitary workers began their strike on Wednesday, demanding implementation of the GO issued by the district administration for a wage hike and settlement of pending Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) contributions since 2014. As their request was not met, they initiated a strike the following day at 7am. After four hours of protest involving over 100 workers, Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian arrived at the corporation office and addressed the workers.

The collector confirmed that the GO will be implemented with immediate effect and measures have been put in place to ensure PF and ESI payment. Sasikala, deputy commissioner of the corporation, told TNIE, "Starting from next month, domestic breeding checkers will receive payments in accordance with the local government order as a new tender will be implemented.

The salaries of outsourcing workers, including waste collectors and segregators, will be increased by the contractor based on the tonnage of waste they collect. Additionally, we have ordered the contractor to deposit the PF and ESI contributions properly in the upcoming months." She added, "Notices will be sent to the former contractors, urging them to settle the pending PF contributions."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VELLORE: The 10-day strike declared by sanitary workers came to an end on its second day after the Vellore collector on Thursday assured that the local government order (GO) regarding an increase in their wages would be enforced immediately. Sanitary workers began their strike on Wednesday, demanding implementation of the GO issued by the district administration for a wage hike and settlement of pending Provident Fund (PF) and Employee State Insurance (ESI) contributions since 2014. As their request was not met, they initiated a strike the following day at 7am. After four hours of protest involving over 100 workers, Vellore Collector P Kumaravel Pandian arrived at the corporation office and addressed the workers. The collector confirmed that the GO will be implemented with immediate effect and measures have been put in place to ensure PF and ESI payment. Sasikala, deputy commissioner of the corporation, told TNIE, "Starting from next month, domestic breeding checkers will receive payments in accordance with the local government order as a new tender will be implemented.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The salaries of outsourcing workers, including waste collectors and segregators, will be increased by the contractor based on the tonnage of waste they collect. Additionally, we have ordered the contractor to deposit the PF and ESI contributions properly in the upcoming months." She added, "Notices will be sent to the former contractors, urging them to settle the pending PF contributions." Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp