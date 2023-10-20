SC cleaners say caste Hindus evade sanitation work, demand action; officials claim absence of proof 

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

THENI: Sanitation workers in Devathanapatti town panchayat have alleged that the caste Hindus workers refrain from engaging in cleaning work, and are more often than not backed by superiors belonging to the same community. Lodging complaint with the authorities has fallen on deaf ears, they said.

Chellapandi, Arumugam, Tamilselvan, and Pandian submitted a petition to District Collector RV Shajeevana on October 17, and named four caste Hindus employed for cleaning works. They, however, engage in office work, stated the petition, and sought action against them.

Chellapandi, told TNIE that a total of 18 sanitation workers are employed in Devathanapatti panchayat. Of this, four people belong to caste Hindu. In the last eight years that they have been working for, Chellapandi said, they have never engaged in cleaning work. He further alleged that they have the support of supervisor Palpandi.

"If we question them, our superiors scold us by taking our caste names. I have been working here for the past 24 years and have never seen a caste Hindu engaging in cleaning work. This forces us to do additional work. Even during Covid, sanitation workers put their lives on the line," he said.

Indian Republic Workers Union State Deputy Secretary N Jaganathan said that nearly 60 caste Hindus are employed as cleanliness workers across 22 town panchayats in the district. No one has had to engage in sanitation works, he said. Video evidence has been produced, but to no avail, he added. "In case of surprise visits from officials, the caste Hindu workers would take long leaves, usually approved by officials, to escape the situation. After normalcy is restored, they return to duty," Jaganathan added.

Assistant Director of Town panchayat, Balasubramanian, said that as per District Collector RV Shajeevana's order, he conducted a surprise inspection at Devathanapatti panchayat office. "But, I didn't found Boominathan, Saravanan, Senthil Kumar, and Siva — those allegedly doing office work. The panchayat staff told me that they had gone to do cleaning works," he said.

One of the caste Hindus, Boominathan, mentioned in the complaint told TNIE that he has been working in the district for 18 years. Since he is a Class 10 pass, director of town panchayat ordered him to do office work relating to collecting taxes, water supply, and computer operation works under solid waste management project, he said.

"The complaint is baseless, and is allegedly for monetary benefits," he said. "Workers belonging to SC communities, who have also graduated Class 10 and beyond, still do cleaning work. No such alternative was given to SC workers on the basis of their educational qualification," Chellapandi said.

Speaking to TNIE, National Commission of Safai Karamchari Chairman M Venkatesan said that although he has been receiving complainants of such issues persisting across Tamil Nadu, he hasn't received any evidence strong enough to take action.

