Village assistant threatens to behead tahsildar, Nellai collector orders probe

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A protest held by village assistants against Ambasamudram tahsildar S Sumathi, who ordered the transfer of four assistants, turned ugly after a person threatened to behead her if she did not revoke the order, and used abusive language against her. The protest was conducted by members of Tamil Nadu Village Assistants’ Association at the tahsildar office on Monday.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, village assistant Murugan is seen using filthy language against Sumathi, and saying assistants in the past had made several women tahsildars like her seek apology from them. Sumathi had transferred four village assistants on September 11.

“We will disgrace you if you do not revoke the orders. We will compel you to die by suicide. A police personnel in Kallidaikurichi station told me that the tahsildar is creating problems. I am a native of Seevalaperi and I will behead you,” Murugan said. He also verbally abused other revenue officials who supported the tahsildar and threatened of hitting them with footwear. He and a few others used sexually abusive language against Sumathi.

On Wednesday evening, members of Tamil Nadu Revenue Officials’ Association staged a demonstration at the Tirunelveli collectorate. They submitted a petition to collector demanding action against Murugan and other accused village assistants. They also demanded police protection for Sumathi.

When contacted, collector K P Karthikeyan told TNIE that he had ordered a sub-collector inquiry. Asked if his administration has sought legal action against assistants for threatening Sumathi, he said, “It is the tahsildar who should decide whether a police complaint should be filed or not.” Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan told TNIE that the police is yet to receive any complaint.

