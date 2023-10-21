11 days on, centre yet to approve resignation of Puducherry minister Chandira Priyanga

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: More than 10 days since Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandira Priyanga tendered her resignation, the central government is yet to give approval for the same. Chief Minister N Rangasamy recommended the dismissal of Priyanga from his cabinet and she subsequently submitted her resignation on October 10.

While Rangasamy has maintained a stoic silence on the issue, L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said the CM had recommended her removal due to dissatisfaction in her work. Priyanga submitted her resignation but assured that she would be fulfilling her responsibilities as the MLA of the Nedungadu constituency.

However, Priyanga’s office has been posting press releases in her official social media profiles without changing the designation of transport minister. The CM has not clarified or denied the allegations of political conspiracy, caste discrimination, and gender bias made by Priyanga after submitting her resignation. He has also not explained the reasons for dropping her from the cabinet.

PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said that there is no need for the CM to publicly state the reasons and it is his discretion to include and remove ministers from the cabinet. The minister said he could not respond to the “vague” allegations of Priyanga as she had not referred to any particular instance.

Meanwhile, the incident drew national attention since Priyanga was the only woman in the cabinet and also because she is from a scheduled caste community. The minister resigned alleging caste and gender bias. Various forums and civil society associations questioned the CM and petitioned the President, prime minister, and union home minister to look into the matter.

AIADMK deputy secretary and former MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandam petitioned Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a thorough probe into the issues raised by Priyanga. Sources from the BJP said, in the light of upcoming polls, the central government is expected to announce their decision soon.

