Home States Tamil Nadu

31 peafowls found dead in Kovai, poisoning suspected

According to sources, officials in Madukkarai Forest Range were alerted by Sultanpettai police that a large number of peafowls were found dead in farmlands at Gandhinagar near Sultanpettai.

Published: 21st October 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2023 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A team led by Madukkarai Forest Range Officer P Sandhiya found carcasses of 31 peafowls in farmlands near Sultanpettai, Coimbatore, on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Thirty-one peafowls were found dead in farmlands at Sultanpettai in Coimbatore on Thursday evening. Preliminary investigation by the forest department suggested that the birds might have been poisoned.

According to sources, officials in Madukkarai Forest Range were alerted by Sultanpettai police that a large number of peafowls were found dead in farmlands at Gandhinagar near Sultanpettai. A team led by Madukkarai Forest Range Officer P Sandhiya found carcasses of 31 birds in lands belonging to four farmers. They took the carcasses to the Madukkarai Forest Range Office. 

Speaking to TNIE, N Jayaraj, District Forest Officer (DFO), Coimbatore, said "We have sent samples of the birds to a lab in Chennai and also the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON). The report is expected in a week. We strongly suspect the birds might have been poisoned.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
birdsForest DepartmentpeafowlMadukkarai Forest Range

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp