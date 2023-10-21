Monsoon imminent, but Tiruchy roads yet to be blacktopped

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan's visit to Palayam Bazaar on Thursday brought hope to city residents after he assured completion of underground drainage (UGD) works in the area. Residents of other areas invite similar attention from the corporation's top brass on the condition of roads in their areas to ensure safe commuting during the monsoon.

Hardly a kilometre from Palayam Bazaar, residents of North Eda Street have raised concerns over the progress of UGD works. "They started work about two weeks ago. If they fail to speed up, we might have a hard time commuting through the interior roads. We would have raised it if the mayor visited our area," said Ambika, a resident.

Though officials in the last two council meetings assured that blacktopping work would soon commence at Wireless Road, the corporation is yet to start work at the road near the airport. "It would be difficult for them to finish blacktopping works once rains commence in the coming weeks. They should hence not allow further delay," said KM Nassar of Wireless Road.

Several areas like Thillai Nagar First Street, Ramarayar Agraharam Road near Thennur and Marsingpettai Road are yet to be blacktopped, and residents believe the corporation may ignore these roads as they've finished work on some of the city's major roads. "They should at least undertake patchwork on these roads that were damaged due to UGD work.

This would ensure safety of commuters passing the roads," said A Kishor of Marsingpettai Road. Meanwhile, senior officials have said that they are trying their best to finish road re-laying work in more areas. "We are now undertaking work even at night hours to finish re-laying in more areas. We hope to finish it in most areas before the onset of heavy rain," a senior official said. A view of Thillai Nagar First Cross Road in Tiruchy on Friday. Residents have asked Tiruchy corporation to speed up blacktopping works ahead of the monsoon | MK Ashok Kumar

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan's visit to Palayam Bazaar on Thursday brought hope to city residents after he assured completion of underground drainage (UGD) works in the area. Residents of other areas invite similar attention from the corporation's top brass on the condition of roads in their areas to ensure safe commuting during the monsoon. Hardly a kilometre from Palayam Bazaar, residents of North Eda Street have raised concerns over the progress of UGD works. "They started work about two weeks ago. If they fail to speed up, we might have a hard time commuting through the interior roads. We would have raised it if the mayor visited our area," said Ambika, a resident. Though officials in the last two council meetings assured that blacktopping work would soon commence at Wireless Road, the corporation is yet to start work at the road near the airport. "It would be difficult for them to finish blacktopping works once rains commence in the coming weeks. They should hence not allow further delay," said KM Nassar of Wireless Road.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Several areas like Thillai Nagar First Street, Ramarayar Agraharam Road near Thennur and Marsingpettai Road are yet to be blacktopped, and residents believe the corporation may ignore these roads as they've finished work on some of the city's major roads. "They should at least undertake patchwork on these roads that were damaged due to UGD work. This would ensure safety of commuters passing the roads," said A Kishor of Marsingpettai Road. Meanwhile, senior officials have said that they are trying their best to finish road re-laying work in more areas. "We are now undertaking work even at night hours to finish re-laying in more areas. We hope to finish it in most areas before the onset of heavy rain," a senior official said. A view of Thillai Nagar First Cross Road in Tiruchy on Friday. Residents have asked Tiruchy corporation to speed up blacktopping works ahead of the monsoon | MK Ashok Kumar Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp