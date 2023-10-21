NEOMAX financial fraud case: Madras HC bins plea to form panel

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by NEOMAX and its subsidiary companies seeking direction to appoint a commission headed by a retired high court judge for settlement of lands to the depositors. The companies, that are involved in real estate and property development business, are presently facing a financial fraud case.

According to the prosecution, the petitioners cheated several investors into depositing lakhs of money in various projects (plot development) by promising high returns with 12% to 30% interest. But they failed to fulfil their promise, following which some of the investors lodged a complaint before Madurai EOW police. But the petitioners claimed that they never promised high returns. "We only promised the customers that whatever the money paid to the company is advanced to the sale consideration and the lands would be registered in their name on the payment of the entire sale consideration," the petitioners claimed.

They further stated that the NEOMAX Group has so far got DTCP approval for 9.79 crore sq ft lands in 16 layout projects in Tamil Nadu and have executed sale deeds to an extent of 1.95 crore sq ft of residential and commercial plots to 15,000 customers. They have remaining lands to an extent of 4.12 crore sq ft lands ready to register, the companies added and sought the above direction to help them disburse the lands to eligible depositors.

But the said petitions were opposed by the additional public prosecutor representing the E0W police. After an elaborate hearing, Justice G Ilangovan dismissed the petitions on Friday. A detailed order is yet to be released.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions filed by NEOMAX and its subsidiary companies seeking direction to appoint a commission headed by a retired high court judge for settlement of lands to the depositors. The companies, that are involved in real estate and property development business, are presently facing a financial fraud case. According to the prosecution, the petitioners cheated several investors into depositing lakhs of money in various projects (plot development) by promising high returns with 12% to 30% interest. But they failed to fulfil their promise, following which some of the investors lodged a complaint before Madurai EOW police. But the petitioners claimed that they never promised high returns. "We only promised the customers that whatever the money paid to the company is advanced to the sale consideration and the lands would be registered in their name on the payment of the entire sale consideration," the petitioners claimed. They further stated that the NEOMAX Group has so far got DTCP approval for 9.79 crore sq ft lands in 16 layout projects in Tamil Nadu and have executed sale deeds to an extent of 1.95 crore sq ft of residential and commercial plots to 15,000 customers. They have remaining lands to an extent of 4.12 crore sq ft lands ready to register, the companies added and sought the above direction to help them disburse the lands to eligible depositors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But the said petitions were opposed by the additional public prosecutor representing the E0W police. After an elaborate hearing, Justice G Ilangovan dismissed the petitions on Friday. A detailed order is yet to be released. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp