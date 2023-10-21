Residents demand medical camps for homeless during monsoon in Tiruchy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Mentioning it the duty of the authorities to care for the homeless, residents of the city have called for organising at least a dedicated medical camp for them to ensure their health during the impending rainy season. Pointing to the lack of even a temporary shelter for such people to take refuge under during rain, Saravana Kumar of Puthur said,

“There may be several reasons for avoiding it but what is stopping the administration from organising medical camps for them? Such a move can prevent the spread of diseases among them during the rainy season.” Residents added that mobile camps would be more effective as they reasoned that the homeless shift places. It may be noted that the corporation conducted special vaccination camps for the homeless during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pointing out that details were sought from those attending the camps and their photos taken so as to facilitate giving them the second dose as well, residents said a similar strategy could be considered for organising a camp during the monsoon. P Krishnaswamy, a senior citizen in Srirangam, said, “We don't know how many homeless people would be ready to attend such a camp but it is the duty of the administration to provide such an option for them. The corporation has to consider organising medical camps for them with special focus on Srirangam, railway stations, bus stands and other locations where the homeless usually camp.”

Welcoming the call for such a camp, Mallika, an elderly homeless woman in Srirangam, said, “Many senior citizens who end up on the streets often face a lot of health issues during the rainy season.They often avoid going to hospitals and primary health centres due to various reasons. Thus, a medical camp is organised, it will be of great help for us.”

When enquired, senior corporation officials said that they would consider the idea and take steps to prevent the spread of diseases among the homeless during the rainy season.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUCHY: Mentioning it the duty of the authorities to care for the homeless, residents of the city have called for organising at least a dedicated medical camp for them to ensure their health during the impending rainy season. Pointing to the lack of even a temporary shelter for such people to take refuge under during rain, Saravana Kumar of Puthur said, “There may be several reasons for avoiding it but what is stopping the administration from organising medical camps for them? Such a move can prevent the spread of diseases among them during the rainy season.” Residents added that mobile camps would be more effective as they reasoned that the homeless shift places. It may be noted that the corporation conducted special vaccination camps for the homeless during the days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pointing out that details were sought from those attending the camps and their photos taken so as to facilitate giving them the second dose as well, residents said a similar strategy could be considered for organising a camp during the monsoon. P Krishnaswamy, a senior citizen in Srirangam, said, “We don't know how many homeless people would be ready to attend such a camp but it is the duty of the administration to provide such an option for them. The corporation has to consider organising medical camps for them with special focus on Srirangam, railway stations, bus stands and other locations where the homeless usually camp.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Welcoming the call for such a camp, Mallika, an elderly homeless woman in Srirangam, said, “Many senior citizens who end up on the streets often face a lot of health issues during the rainy season.They often avoid going to hospitals and primary health centres due to various reasons. Thus, a medical camp is organised, it will be of great help for us.” When enquired, senior corporation officials said that they would consider the idea and take steps to prevent the spread of diseases among the homeless during the rainy season. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp